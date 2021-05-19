Obituaries » Nancy M. Abbott

Nancy Abbott, 69, of Cold Spring, passed away on May 19, 2021 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. Nancy was a retired Office Manager with the United Way. Nancy was a former member of the Erlanger Lions Club, she enjoyed playing softball, bowling, and she loved shooting pool. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Norma Jean. She is survived by her husband William Abbott Sr., son William (Christina) Abbott Jr., granddaughter Allison Abbott and her childhood friend Lilly Kaeff. Visitation from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Monday, May 24, 2021 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Bellevue, Funeral Ceremony will follow at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Campbell County Animal Shelter P.O. Box 97 Melbourne, KY 41059.