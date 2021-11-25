Obituaries » Nancy LaFrange

Burial Date: December 3, 2021 Grace Episcopal Church 7111 Price Pike Florence, KY 41042 Dec. 3, 11 a.m.

Nancy LaFrange, age 80 of Petersburg, Kentucky passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 25th at her residence. Nancy’s love for education and children was very present in her career of teaching and owning a daycare. Nancy loved spending time with her family, was an avid fan of bingo, and always represented her alma mater, the University of Alabama – Roll Tide!

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents; Morris and Adelaide Nathan, and her husband, Joseph W. LaFrange III.

Nancy is survived by her children; Joel (Laura) LaFrange, Paul (Morris) LaFrange, Laurie (Troy) Brewer Dohmeyer, her grandchildren; Luke & Eli LaFrange, and Jocelyn & Madelyn Brewer, and her two sisters; Andrea Brierly, Janet (Bill) Schrand.

Nancy will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bluegrass Hospice at 51 Cavalier Blvd. Suite 200 Florence, Kentucky 41042.

Visitation for Nancy will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger Kentucky from 4-6 PM.

A memorial mass will be held for Nancy on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Grace Episcopal Church in Florence, Kentucky at 11 AM immediately followed by inurnment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, Kentucky.