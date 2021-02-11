Obituaries » Nancy K. Thorman

There are no events scheduled.

Obituary Viewed 61 times















Nancy Kay Thorman, 62, of Bellevue, passed away on February 11, 2021 at her home in Highland Heights, KY after a brave fight with cancer. Born the 14th day in June, 1958 to the late Harry and Betty (nee Budde) Thorman. She was a Commercial Loan Officer with Fifth Third Bank for many years and was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Bengals fan. Nancy loved being Nana to Reese and Cooper. She was a very charitable person and would donate to many great causes, she even donated her body to science to help the future world of medicine. Nancy is survived by her longtime companion and caregiver, Craig Connett, Sister, Pam Fultz, Sister, Donna (Phil) Bierbaum, Sister, Joanne (Tim) Gulley, Sister, Laura Maunder, Brother, David Thorman, Brother, John Thorman, Brother, Paul Thorman, Brother, Jimmy Thorman. Nancy gave selflessly and donated her body to science. Memorials are suggested to the SPCA of Cincinnati, 3949 Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45223-2518.