Nancy Kay Lashbrook, 73, of Wilder, KY, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Gallatin County Nursing and Rehab Center. Born on October 4, 1949, in Covington, KY, she was the daughter of the late Mike and Betty Neal. Nancy graduated from Holmes High School and was a dedicated homemaker and mother of 4 who lived most of her life in Covington. She was devoted to her faith and had an obvious passion for the Lord. Nancy was a huge history buff who loved all things relating to the study of history. Nancy also enjoyed a good Ruben Sandwich. She was the type of person who found value in everything. To Nancy, nothing was just ever “trash” and could always be repurposed. Nancy had an uncanny ability to talk to anyone and make a true connection when she spoke. Nancy is survived by her sons: Alexandar Glenn and Justin Lashbrook; daughters: Christina (Tyler) Thornberry and Kathryn Hamilton and grandchildren: Phoenix, Hope, Tanner, Tatum, Opal, Cason and Wolverine. There will be no Funeral Services held, as Nancy decided long ago that her body be donated to the UC College of Medicine for educational purposes.