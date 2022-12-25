Obituaries » Nancy K. Dahlenburg

Nancy Katherine Dahlenburg, age 82, of Villa Hills, KY passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Joseph Church (Crescent Springs) and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Crescent Springs Volunteer Fire Department. Nancy is survived by her loving children, Dina Chapman (Jim), Jeanette Shelton (Jeff), Kris Niehaus, Sharon Noe (Tim) and Matt Dahlenburg (Stacey); brother, Walter Batchelor; 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Dahlenburg; sister, Pat Trentman.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY 41017) from 11:00 AM until the Catholic Blessing begins at 1:00 PM. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.