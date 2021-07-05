Obituaries » Nancy J. Smith Frederick

Nancy Jane Smith (nee Frederick), 81 years of age, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021. Nancy was born in Lawrenceville, KY to the late Claud and Stella Frederick. She was the beloved wife of 63 years to her late husband, Gene Alford Smith. Nancy leaves behind her loving daughter, Jennifer Smith-Hunter (Eric Hunter) and Son, Brian Smith (Angie Smith). She was the proud grandmother of Colbie Smith (Megan Abeling), Bailie Smith-Hunter, Lindsey Butcher (Alex) and Ellie Smith and the loving great grandmother of Enzo Smith and Sage Smith. Nancy was the dear sister of John Frederick, Wanda Kannady, Claud Frederick, Jr., Charles Frederick, Clyde Frederick and Gail Dickey. She is preceded in death by her sister, Deenie Jackson. Nancy and her husband Gene enjoyed to travel, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Nancy was an accomplished seamstress and was known for sewing beautiful bridal dresses. She was a member of First Church of Christ in Burlington. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 from 10 am until the time of Service at 12 pm at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US HWY 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will immediately follow at Hopeful Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations can be made in Nancy’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.