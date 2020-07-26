Obituaries » Nancy J. Meyers

Burial Date: July 31, 2020 St. Therese Church 11 Temple Place Southgate, Kentucky 41071 July 31, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 36 times















Nancy J. (nee Klump) Meyers, 90 of Southgate, Kentucky passed away on July 26, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Fort Thomas, KY. Nancy was born May 4, 1930 in Covington, KY to Victor and Dorothy Goetz Klump. Nancy graduated from LaSalette Academy, Covington and attended Northern Kentucky University. She taught 1st grade for over 20 years at St.Therese School, Southgate. Member of St. Therese Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister, sang in the choir, CCD religion teacher, mother’s club and the over 50 club. She was also a Den Mother for the cub scouts and an Associate of the Sisters of Notre Dame, Park Hills. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Paul H. Meyers, Sr., and son, Philip Meyers. Nancy is survived by her Sons, Paul (Linda) Meyers, Jr., Greg (Pam) Meyers, Rick (Lisa) Meyers, Patrick (Karen) Meyers, and Michael (Kathy) Meyers, 15 Grandchildren, 36 Great Grandchildren, and 1 Great Great Grandchild. Visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at St. Therese Church, 11 Temple Place, Southgate, Kentucky with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 am with Rev. Doug Lauer officiating. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the form of Spiritual Boutique’s.