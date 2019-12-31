Obituaries » Nancy J. Livingston-Webster

Burial Date: January 4, 2020

Nancy J. Livingston-Webster,

80 of Bellevue, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Nancy loved spending time with her family and will be remembered for the love she gave her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed reading and celebrating the holidays. Nancy is survived by her children William Webster, Rick (Tina) Webster, Tim Webster and Mary Ann (Ted) Wolfe; grandchildren Billy, Andy, Alexis, Teddy and Michael; great grandchildren Aaliyah, Ava, Reece, Aiden and Elias; brother William Livingston Jr.; sisters Judy Murphy and Elaine Collins. Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Richard W. Webster Jr.; sister Vivian Stone; parents William and Dorothy Livingston. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10am until time of Catholic Blessing at 12pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.