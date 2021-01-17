Obituaries » Nancy C. Hunter

Burial Date: January 22, 2021 Forest Lawn Memorial Park 3227 Dixie Hwy Erlanger, KY 41018 Jan. 22, 12 p.m.

Florence – Nancy C. Hunter, age 80, passed away January 17, 2021. Nancy was born July 19, 1940 in Covington, Kentucky to the late Nicholas and Dorothy Hoffman. Nancy was an avid reader and a huge lover of Frank Sinatra.

Nancy is survived by her daughters: Shari (Alan) Martinac, Kimberly (Michael) Thomas, Pamela (Jeff) Erpenbeck, Cindy Schultz, and Sandy Walker, 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband: John R. Hunter.

Graveside services will be held Friday, January 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Chapel, Erlanger. Memorial contributions can be made in Nancy’s name to Mary Rose Mission (272 Main Street, Florence, KY 41042).