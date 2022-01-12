Obituaries » Nancy C. Chadwick

Nancy Bieber Chadwick passed away on January 12, 2022. Nancy leaves her husband David, of 63 years of marriage. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling here and abroad and gardening. Nancy was a 24-year volunteer at St Elizabeth South Hospital. She was very civic minded and gave back to the community, a former member of Junior Board for Easter Seals, Foundation Board Member at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Founder and Board Member of the Kenton County YMCA and various PTA’s.

Nancy is survived by her sons, Mark Chadwick (Robin) and Jeff Chadwick (Debbie); daughters, Missy Meier (John) and Karen Murray (Andy), all from Independence, Kentucky. She also leaves a brother, Gene Bieber of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Her grandchildren were the loves of her life. Grandmother to Zach and Blake Chadwick; Cole, Tanner and Brady (Emily) Chadwick; Kaitlin, Michael, Sam and Ella Murray; Bryce, Shelby and Brit Meier; Maleah Glass; Cierra Thacker; Great Grandmother to Brindi, Presley and Griffin Chadwick.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents Dr. Herbert F. “Doc” and Mrs. Catherine Bieber.

Due to covid restrictions and an abundance of caution for everyone’s welfare, a private memorial service and burial will take place, and a celebration of life on Nancy’s farm will occur at a later date.