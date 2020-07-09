Obituaries » Nancy A. Thornton

Graveside service to be announced later.

NANCY ANN THORNTON, 84, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020 in Taylor Mill, Kentucky. Nancy was born on January 29, 1936 to Dolph Bowman and Genevieve (Petty) Bowman. She grew up in Independence, KY and graduated from Simon Kenton High School in 1954. She worked various places over the span of her life but was happiest as a homemaker. Her interests included sewing, crafts, finding that special treasure at a garage sale, gardening, fishing, and especially baking. Having lived her entire life in Kenton County she navigated the back roads with complete confidence. For many years she would make the trek to visit her son on Cape Cod and relished the adventure. She was a long-time member of the Staffordsburg Methodist Church.

Nancy quietly battled Parkinson’s and diabetes for years, but she never let that stop her as she was always on the go. Even the last 2 months of her life, when she was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, she accepted her prognosis with strength and grace. She never complained about her physical struggles but rather lived every moment to the fullest with a grateful heart. She was a true example of kindness and her dry, yet engaging, sense of humor connected people instantly. She shared her wisdom with hope to those around her.

She is predeceased by her son Craig A. Callis, brother Louis Bowman, husband William Thornton, and her stepson Rodney Thornton. Her first marriage to Gerald Callis ended in divorce.

She is survived by her son, Timothy Callis of Wellfleet, MA., her stepdaughters, Pam (Mike) Bailey of Cincinnati, Brenda (Bill) Hartmann of Cincinnati, Cheryl (Craig) Collins of Newport Beach, CA and several step grandchildren. She also leaves behind many dear friends.

Nancy’s life was made richer in the last 6 years by her association with Godsend Non-Medical Home Care. Special thanks to Colleen Burns, Missy Sexton and their respective families for their loving, compassionate, and giving care. In addition, Nancy had a special bond with her “granddaughter” Adalynn Sexton who affectionately referred to her as “Granny.”

There will be a graveside service to be announced in the future to honor her memory. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to ASPCA.org.