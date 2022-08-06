Obituaries » Nancy A. Newberry

Burial Date: August 12, 2022

Nancy Ann Newberry, 79, of Florence, KY passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Cincinnati, OH. She was a member and an elder at Florence Christian Church. Nancy was very devoted to her church and her church family. She enjoyed reading, watching movies and taking walks. She was preceded in death by her parents: Clifford and Mary Newberry, and her siblings: Sonny Newberry, Tim Newberry, and Robert McMillian. Nancy is survived by her siblings: Rosemary Newberry, Tom Newberry, and Susan Ritchie, her niece, Mary (Tim) Litzler, her great nieces: Shannon (Stephen) Newberry Platt, and Bridget (Matt) Litzler Wright, and her great-great niece and nephews: Phoenix and Brayden Moore, Timothy Sulfsted and Trinity Sulfsted. A visitation will be held for Nancy on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Florence Christian Church, 300 Main St, Florence, KY 41042. A service will be held immediately following at 1:00 PM at the Church. Following the services, Nancy will be cremated and she will be laid to rest at the conveince of her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnat Chapter at 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.