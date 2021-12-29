Obituaries » Myrna K. Beck

Burial Date: January 4, 2022

Myrna Kay Beck (nee Painter), 81, of Alexandria, KY passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Myrna attended the University of Cincinnati and had previously worked for Western & Southern Life Insurance Company. She was also a long-time teacher at Weekday School of Religion in Covington, KY. Myrna was a life-long member of Carthage United Methodist Church. She was an avid animal lover and enjoyed spending time shopping. Myrna was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Walter Joseph Beck, Jr. on December 9, 2021. She is survived by daughter, Melissa Kohls (Bruce); son, Joseph Walter Beck, III (Deena); sister, Janis Sue Curry (Neville); five grandsons: Jacob Kohls, Chase Beck, Ryan Beck, Luke Kohls and Brady Beck. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 10:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at the Carthage United Methodist Church, 3447 Carthage Rd, California, KY 41007. Interment will follow in Mount Gilead Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to: SAAP, P.O. Box 72040, Newport, KY 41072.