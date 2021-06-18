Obituaries » Myra M. Kays

Burial Date: June 26, 2021 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY June 26, 5 - 7 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 49 times















Myra McMillian Kays of Ft. Wright, age 63, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at her home. Myra was born in Covington, KY on October 23, 1957. She retired from Cincinnati Bell as an Executive Assistant in the office of the president. Myra was a lifetime member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Independence, KY. She was a talented accompanist and would often play the organ at her church. Myra was a very bubbly and all-around happy person. She had the biggest heart and would help any one she could. She enjoyed shopping in her spare time but most of all she loved to spend time with her grandkids. Myra is a mom, Nana, sister, and aunt who will be missed beyond measure.

She is preceded in death by her father, Adrian McMillian. Survived to mourn her loss is her mother, Faye McMillian; loving daughter, Brittany (Nathan) Fredrick; beloved grandchildren, Cam and Kenzie; her nephew in which she considered like her grandchild, Jaden; siblings, Marty McMillian, Dena McMillian, and Kelli Kohake; nieces and nephews, Ashlee (Nic), Mandy (Larry), Casey, and Carly; and many other friends and family members who will cherish her memory.

A gathering of friends will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Memorial donations can be made in Myra’s name to the American heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231 or to Lindner Center of Hope, 4075 Old Western Row Rd, Mason, OH 45040.