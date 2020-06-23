Obituaries » Morris H. Adkins

Burial Date: July 1, 2020 Linnemann Funeral Home Erlanger 30 Commonwealth Avenue Erlanger, KY 41018 July 1, 11 a.m.

Morris Howard Adkins, 79, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at St Elizabeth Hospital in Florence KY. Morris worked for Ford Motor Company for 4o years and was an Army Veteran. He was a very proud paratrooper serving in the 82nd Airborne who had combat in the Dominican Republic during their Civil War in the ’60s. He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce Adkins, brothers A.C. Adkins, Earl Adkins, Dennis Adkins, Milas “Mac” Adkins and sister’s Ruby Ridenour, and Alma Ruth Neff. Survivors include his sons Morris (Angela) Adkins Jr., Adam (Lauren) Adkins and Gary Marlow, brother George (Carol) Adkins, long time partner Carol Wegner, grandchildren Jacob, Ashley, Matthew, Chloe, Isla, Easton, Derek, and great-grandchildren Jackson and McKenzie. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and close friends. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 9am to 11am with funeral services to follow at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger. Burial will be held at Highland Cemetery in Ft Mitchell KY.