April 20, 2023

Services will be held privately by the family.

Monya Tylene Harris, 76 of Elsmere, passed away surrounded by her family at her home on April 20, 2023. Ty enjoyed playing her computer games, scrabble and card games. She always was a great cook, and was known for making wonderful crocheted blankets for numerous people.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Earl and Mary Katheryn Frisch, son-in-law: Eric Daniel, brother: Phil Bates and love of her life: Ron S. Ty is survived by her daughter: Kelly Daniel, bonus son: Mike Campbell, bonus daughter: Megan West, and aunt: Margaret Layne.

Services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St Jude’s Children Research Hospital or St. Elizabeth Hospice.



