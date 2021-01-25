Obituaries » Monique K. Stull Coots

Burial Date: January 27, 2021 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY Jan. 27, 7 p.m.

Monique Kay Coots Stull, age 66, of Independence, KY passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 at her residence. She was a homemaker and a member of the House of Praise Church. Kay enjoyed fishing, quilting, traveling, helping others and most of all spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Andrew & Ollie Coots and William and Dora Sinkhorn; parents, Elbert and Roberta Sinkhorn Coots; granddaughter, Cameron Stull; grandson, Kyrin Fields; niece, Tina Coots; nephews, Randy Coots and Lenny Cox; and brother-in-law, Edward Cox. Those left to carry on Kay’s legacy include her husband (of 41 years), Henry M. Stull; children, Tawanna Stull, Henry Stull (Jason), Autumn Kinney (John), and Monique Northcutt (Randall); siblings, Judy Cox, Darlene Tankersley (Raymond), Elbert W. Coots (Anita), Gary Coots (Marie), Gerald Coots (Emma), and Randy Daryl Coots (Emily); non-biological sister, Tammy Miles; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 27, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with her service beginning at 7 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, face masks are required, social distancing is encouraged, and 50% capacity will be limited at the funeral home.