Monica Jane Langworthy (nee. West), 58, of Crestview Hills and formerly of Alexandria, passed away on Monday, July 5th at her residence. Her first passion was being a mother. She enjoyed homemaking, baking, beach vacations and being a dog mom to her sweet Josie. Monica is survived by her parents, Vernon & Doris (nee. Workman) West; daughter, Paige (Ryan) Chitwood; sons, Joshua (Rebecca) & Sean Langworthy; brothers, Dennis (Beth), Gary (Vicky), Greg (Cindy), Vernon (the late Betsy) West & Jeremy West; sisters, Sharon (Bob) Luggen & Karen (Ralph) Kinsel. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, July 8th at First Baptist Church, Cold Spring. Monica will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate following a private Funeral Ceremony.