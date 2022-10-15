Obituaries » Monica A. Bartlett

Burial Date: October 22, 2022

Monica Ann Bartlett, 57, of Alexandria, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2022, at River Valley Skilled Nursing Facility, Butler, Kentucky. Monica was born on April 22, 1965, daughter to Bob and Helen (Reising) Bartlett. Monica is survived by her son Sean McCarthy (Anna Hopkins), parents Bob and Helen Bartlett, sister Melinda (Joe) Britton, brothers Bob (Lisa) Bartlett, Brian (Tracy) Bartlett, Sean Bartlett (Jennifer Moulton), and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family and friends. Monica was a master seamstress where her specialty was making intricate doll clothes. She was a member of the Triple Crown Doll Club where she met many wonderful friends. She enjoyed making porcelain dolls and bringing them to life. Monica had a successful career at Procter & Gamble and retired after 25 years. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church, 8246 East Main Street, Alexandria, Kentucky from 9:00 AM – 10:45 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM .Interment Saint Mary Cemetery. Following burial, a Celebration of Life reception will be held at St. Mary’s Undercroft.