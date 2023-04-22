Obituaries » Mona G. Scott

Memorial services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Mona G. Scott passed away on Saturday April 22 at the age of 86. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Bob Scott, parents, Margaret and James Gaines, son, Jim Scott and great- grandson, Cole Rice. She is survived by her children, Mark Scott (Tina), Carrie Scott (Billy Furguson), Sarah Sandmann (Craig), grandchildren Ashley Stewart-Wright, Robbie Scott (Carrie), Keith Scott, Eric Rice (Megan), Aundrea Furguson, Morgan Sandmann-Forbes(Mason) and Joshua Sandmann; great-grandchildren Maci, Carter, Callie, Nash, Willow, Kinsley, Aidan and Grayson.

Mona grew up in Crescent Springs, KY the only child of Margaret and Jim Gaines. She attended Dixie Heights High School where she was Head Majorette, Track Queen, and Miss Dixie. While there, she met the love of her life and soul mate Bob. The two married in 1956 and enjoyed 64 years of fun and happiness together. They settled on the Scott family farm in Villa Hills, KY where they lived their entire lives together working the farm and raising their four children. Mona spent time serving on the Junior Board and was very active in Crescent Springs and Lakeside Presbyterian Churches. She served as a teacher and director of the preschool and kindergarten at CSPC for 25 years before her retirement.

Mona was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and friend. She loved painting, travel, music, design and adored animals, especially her grand dogs. She will be most remembered for her dedication to her family, her sense of humor, resolve and quick wit! She will be deeply missed; we love you Mom rest in peace.

