Molly F. Smith

Burial Date: March 5, 2022

Molly Fern Smith, 34, of Florence, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Born on 20 June 1987, in Ottumwa, Iowa to Dean P. Smith and Clella Jean (Jeanie) Campbell (Groover -Smith).

Molly Attended Collins Elementary School, R.A. Jones Middle School, and Ryle Highschool in Florence, KY.

Molly is survived by Her Sons Brody Matthew Chandler Smith and Brayln Tanner Moore, Her Mother Clella Jean (Jeanie) Campbell (Groover -Smith), Her Father Dean Paul Smith, Her sisters Amanda Moore, Cortney Smith, Tiffany Smith, and Kelsey Smith.

Her viewing service will be this Saturday, March 5th, 2022 at 12:00 PM, with Funeral Services to immediately follow at 2: 00 PM.

Services will be conducted at, Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home 3525 Dixie Hwy, Erlanger, KY.

Molly’s Eulogy will be conducted by Pastor Christopher Hamilton of Anew Reality Church, Florence, KY.

Memorial funding is currently being established by the funeral home in lieu of Flowers to offset the funeral expenses. Please contact the Funeral Home at 859-342-4040 Tisha Catchen will assist you with any memorials you would like to make.

Molly was a very loving daughter to her mother Jeanie and me. She loved and cherished her sons and had a very close relationship with her son Brody. She will be remembered for the love she showed daily to her family members and all she came in contact with.