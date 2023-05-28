Obituaries » Molly F. Perkins

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Obituary Viewed 68 times















Molly Faye Perkins, 58, of Latonia, KY, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Born in Edgewood, KY, on September 11, 1964, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Mildred Warner. Along with being a dedicated homemaker, Molly worked as a Welder for AFCO for 15 years. She enjoyed fishing and traveling. Molly will be remembered as a giving person who took care of all the children living in her neighborhood. In addition to her parents, Molly was preceded in death by her son: Elmer Warner and daughters: Tiffany Warner and Miranda Warner. Molly is survived by her significant other: Charles Clifford; daughter: Madi Warner; brothers: Kenny Warner and Jimmy (Katie) Warner; 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.