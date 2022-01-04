A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Mitchell L. Yelton

January 4, 2022

Burial Date: April 23, 2022

Concord Methodist Church Cemetery 3293 Bladeston Drive Brooksville, KY April 23, 2 p.m.

Mitchell Lee Yelton, age 58, passed away in his sleep, on Jan 4, 2022, at this home, in
Newport, KY. He was employed at Amazon in Hebron, Ky.

He was born on Oct. 2, 1963, to Gene and Phyllis Yelton. His father Gene preceded him
In death, and also his grandparent’s Emery and Irene Story, and Otho (Red) and Anna
Bernice Yelton.

He is survived by a son Matthew (Candice) and a granddaughter, Bristol Ann Yelton of
Butler, Ky.
Also, his mother Phyllis, of Sun City Center, FL, three brother’s, Phil (Sonya) of TN.,
Brian (Michelle) of Brooksville, and Derrick (Angie) of Brooksville, and numerous
Nieces and nephews.

Memorial services are being postponed (because of Covid), until Sat. April 23, 2pm at
The Concord United Methodist Church, Bladeston, Ky.

Memorials in Mitchell’s memory, can be sent to Concord Cemetery, Mike Clark P.O.
Box 43, Brooksville, Ky. 41004



