Obituaries » Mitchell L. Yelton

Burial Date: April 23, 2022 Concord Methodist Church Cemetery 3293 Bladeston Drive Brooksville, KY April 23, 2 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 61 times















Mitchell Lee Yelton, age 58, passed away in his sleep, on Jan 4, 2022, at this home, in

Newport, KY. He was employed at Amazon in Hebron, Ky.

He was born on Oct. 2, 1963, to Gene and Phyllis Yelton. His father Gene preceded him

In death, and also his grandparent’s Emery and Irene Story, and Otho (Red) and Anna

Bernice Yelton.

He is survived by a son Matthew (Candice) and a granddaughter, Bristol Ann Yelton of

Butler, Ky.

Also, his mother Phyllis, of Sun City Center, FL, three brother’s, Phil (Sonya) of TN.,

Brian (Michelle) of Brooksville, and Derrick (Angie) of Brooksville, and numerous

Nieces and nephews.

Memorial services are being postponed (because of Covid), until Sat. April 23, 2pm at

The Concord United Methodist Church, Bladeston, Ky.

Memorials in Mitchell’s memory, can be sent to Concord Cemetery, Mike Clark P.O.

Box 43, Brooksville, Ky. 41004