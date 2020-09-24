Obituaries » Miriam E. Ware Romp

Burial Date: October 3, 2020 St. Therese Church 11 Temple Place Southgate, KY 41071 Oct. 3, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Miriam Emma Ware, (nee Romp), 96, was born in Covington, Ky on Aug. 14, 1924 and passed away on September 24, 2020. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed playing cards, bingo and traveling. She was a member of the St. Therese Altar Society and Southgate Seniors. Miriam was actively devoted to her Catholic faith. The oldest of 5 siblings, she was preceded in death by her parents, Loretta & Harry Romp, sisters Bernice Stulz, Deloris Romp, Eileen Ruwe and brother Harry Romp. Miriam was preceded in death by her husband, Allan Ware and her son Allan Michael Ware. Miriam is survived by daughters Fran (David) Angel and Tess (Tom) Lueke, daughter-in-law Barbara Sue Ware, sons Stephen (Mary Joan) Ware, Thomas (Carol) Ware and Ron (Maureen) Ware, 18 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren & 6 great great grandchildren, as well as many nieces & nephews & friends. Miriam donated her body to the UC Medical Research Hospital. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Therese Church, 11 Temple Place, Southgate, KY on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00am. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines.