Minnie G. Christman

Burial Date: May 28, 2021

Minnie Grace Christman, 98, of Erlanger, KY, passed away on May 21, 2021 at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, KY. Grace was a homemaker, longtime member of Erlanger Baptist Church, and she was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Christman; her son, Mark Christman; her 2 sisters and one brother; and her granddaughters, Tracy Lynne Carpenter and Robin Stephenson.

She leaves behind her children, Pat (Michael) Carpenter, Linda (William) Cooley, and Robert Allen (Sandy) Christman. Grace also leaves behind her 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 10:00AM-11:00AM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. A funeral service for Grace will follow the visitation at 11:00AM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to Erlanger Baptist Church 116 Commonwealth Ave. Erlanger, KY 41018.