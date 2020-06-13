Obituaries » Minnie E. Seay Johnson

Burial Date: June 18, 2020 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Walton Location 45 North Main Street Walton, KY June 18, 11 a.m.

Minnie E. Johnson Seay, age 81, of Verona, KY, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Boonespring Nursing Home in Union, KY. She was a retired Clerk for Boone County and a member of First Baptist Church in Walton, KY. Minnie enjoyed being a homemaker, reading, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. Her husband, Charles Robert Seay and sister, Gertie Smith preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughter, April Haynes (Chris); son, Chris Seay (Tammy); grandchildren, Jordan Haynes, C.J. Seay, Corey Seay, Kallie Seay, and Dakota Seay; and great grandson, Tristan Haynes.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services immediately following at 11 a.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Walton, KY. Interment will be at New Bethel Cemetery in Verona, KY.