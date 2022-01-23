Obituaries » Minie Blackburn

Minie Blackburn, 74, of Burlington, KY went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 23, 2022 in the comfort of her home and surrounded with love. She was born February 8, 1947 in Hazard, KY to the late Ossie and Oma Combs. Minie was a loving woman with a huge heart, and she loved her family. She was the worlds best Nana and even some of her grandchildren’s friends called her Nana. She was a member of Florence Baptist Temple and her faith was always important to her. Her daughter, Cynthia Jones preceded her in death. Minie is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Hershell Blackburn, her beloved children: Hershell “Ray” Blackburn Jr. and Penny Elaine Clark (Les), her cherished grandchildren: John Peters (Lindsay), Megan Bayer (David), Jesse Jones, Hershell Ray “Trey” Blackburn III, and Kyle Owens, her dear siblings: Ethel Brewer, Margie Williams, and Ossie Combs Jr., her sweet great-grandchildren: Rylee Rose Peters, Charlee Rae Peters, and George Owens, her son-in-law: Darl Jones, and Rebecca Miller who cared for Minie, and who Minie thought of as a daughter. A visitation will be held for Minie on Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 11 AM until 1 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A service will be held immediately following at 1 PM at the Funeral Home. Following the service, Minie will be laid to rest at Burlington Cemetery in Burlington, KY.