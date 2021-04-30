Obituaries » Mindy D. Honaker

Mindy D. Honaker

Honaker, Mindy, 47, of Covington, Ky. passed away April 30, 2021 at her home with her Family by her side. Mindy was a CNA at St. Charles Nursing Home.

She is Survived by her Husband; Richard Honaker Sr., Children Rachel Maynard of Covington, Richard Honaker Jr. of Piner, Cory Honaker of Erlanger, Parents; Edward & Linda Rice of Clinton, Maryland, Brothers; Eddie Rice , Roy Rice both from Clinton, Maryland, and her Pride and Joy grandbaby’s; Gaige, Richard III, Alaina, Julian, Gracie.

Service are pending at this time.