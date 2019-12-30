Obituaries » Mima J Osborne Smith

Burial Date: January 4, 2020

Mima Jean Osborne (nee Smith), 78, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at her home. Mima was born October 26, 1941 in Blackey, KY to her late parents, James Price and Pearlie (Pugh) Smith. She was a homemaker. Mima was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Osborne and son, James Brashear. She is survived by two grandchildren, Rebecca Brashear and Dakota Brashear; three siblings, Lillian, Christine and Robert Smith; ex-daughter-in-law, Lora L. (Robert C.) Lee and several nieces and nephews. Visitation 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Friday, January 3 at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY. Funeral Service Saturday, January 4 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Alexandria Cemetery.