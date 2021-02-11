Obituaries » Milton R. Mounce

Milton “Milt” Raymond Mounce, 90, of Petersburg, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021. Milt was a 50 year member of Masonic Lodge #757 in Hebron and held his 32nd Degree Scottish Rite. He retired from Local Teamsters Union and was an honorary member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Milt was very passionate about country and western music and loved to entertain his family and friends, often playing on the Southern Steel Guitar Association circuit. He is preceded in death by his children, Rita White and Roy White; parents, Mason Ratliff & Ora Bessie (nee: Burchfield) Mounce; siblings, Bernard Mounce, Marjorie Maurer, Joyce Massey, Onita “Kay” Collins and Mary Etheleen Dearinger. Milt is survived by his children, Milton Mounce, Jr., Larry (Kathy) White, Vickie Sizemore, Debbie (Donnie) Perkins, Ronnie Mounce, Jeanie (Greg) Goodridge, Gary (Juanita) Mounce, Darlene Burlew, Timmy Mounce and Mary “Sissy” Hillenbrand; step-children, Brian Williams and Bobby Williams; 19 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at the privacy of the family.