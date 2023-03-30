Obituaries » Mildred S. James

In keeping her wishes, a celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Mildred “Milly” Smith James of Independence, age 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Edgewood, KY. She was born in Covington, KY on September 1, 1936, to the late Chester “Shorty” and Virginia Yates. Milly retired after working many years in banking where she mostly worked in check collection. She enjoyed working in her yard and flower bed. She also enjoyed sewing and quilting and attending flea markets and yard sales with her late husband. Milly’s greatest joy was spending time with her grandkids whom she loved deeply.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth “Haney” James.

Survivors include her loving sons, Chuck (Sharon) Black and Randy (Kim) Black; beloved grandkids, Katie Black, Kristofer Black, Josh Black, Shianne Black, Brandon (Tonya) House, and Bryce House; great-grandkids, Aidan, Cassie, Liam, Kayla, Lily, and Dahlia; sisters, Rosalee Shearer and Sue Trifiletti; many nieces and nephews; as well as other friends and relatives who will cherish her memory.

