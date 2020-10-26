Obituaries » Mildred M. Belew

Mildred M. Belew (Bowen), passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020. She was born March 25, 1932 to the late Herbert Russell and Mary Edna Bowen in Pendleton County Kentucky. Mildred worked as a tax examiner for the IRS and a member of Anchor Church. She was very proud of being a charter member of the Pendleton County Historical Society. She spent over 25 years as a member of the historical society and had also served as a secretary.

Mildred is survived by her children: Donna (Tom) Melhorn, Terry (Mary Beth) Belew, and Peggy Belew, four grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, siblings: Mary Louise Mason, Judy Pennington, and Tom Bowen, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Kenneth Eugene Belew, and siblings: Betty Schlueter, Charley Bowen and James Bowen.

Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Gideons International (P.O. Box 18488, Erlanger, KY 41018), Pendleton County Historical Society (P.O. Box 130, Falmouth, KY 41040) or Anchor Church (P.O. Box 18195, 3126 Riggs Ave. Erlanger, KY 41018). Services are entrusted to Linnemann Funeral Homes, Erlanger, Kentucky.