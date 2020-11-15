Obituaries » Mildred L. Hedger

Burial Date: November 21, 2020 Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Avenue Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 Nov. 21, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 25 times















Mildred Louise Stevens Hedger, 100, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on November 15, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. Mildred was a homemaker, She Graduated from Silver Grove High School in 1939, she loved the Cincinnati Reds (especially listening to Waite Hoyt on the radio), she also enjoyed bowling, crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Henry S. Hedger, her son, Jay Hedger, her parents, Walter and Ellena Stevens, and her brother, Jim Stevens. Mildred is survived by her sons, Jim (Mary) Hedger of Lakeside Park, KY, Rick (Sherry) Hedger of Anderson Township, OH, and Scott (Jan) Hedger of Lexington, KY, 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Mildred is also survived by her sister in law, Betty Stevens of Braselton, GA, many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. in Ft. Thomas. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:00 am Saturday at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing guidelines are appreciated. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, KY. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of St. Elizabeth Hospice for the level of care and compassion they showed to Mom in her final days. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Hospice wish list at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Foundation 483 South Loop Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family.