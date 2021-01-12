Obituaries » Mildred Hazlewood

Services are private.

Mildred Clarece “Midge” Hazlewood age 90, cherished Aunt of Keith Hazlewood and Teri Lynn Hazlewood. Treasured Great Aunt of Christoper (Melanie) Hazlewood and Teri Lynn Hazlewood. Great Great aunt of Rhett Hazlewood and Colon Anicka. Resident of Ft. Thomas, KY. Passed away at the Highlandspring of Ft. Thomas on Monday, January 12, 2021. She was the beloved daughter of the late: Thomas and Clara Grebe Hazlewood. Dear sister of the late Duncan Norman and Alan hazlewood, and the beloved niece of the late Amelia and Anna Grebe. Mildred graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor of Arts with High Honors in Psychology and a Master of Arts. She retired after 30 years from the Cincinnati Public Schools where she served as a psychologist. Special interests included animal welfare projects, computer research, reading, theater and movies (especially from Golden Era), geneology and an avid sports fan. Private visitation and funeral service will be at the convenience of her family. Interment Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY.