Obituaries » Mildred “Babe” I. Crim

Burial Date: January 2, 2020

Do you remember the woman who was always the “life of the party”, who loved singing, dancing, listening to 50’s and 60’s music and Elvis? You know the “funny one” who impressed you with her strength and independence, that you may have been sitting next to playing bingo or cards, at the boat or the horse or dog racing track.

If you were not a personal friend or did not catch her name that is “Babe”. Mildred Irene “Babe” Crim. Ring a bell now? Babe passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. She was born in Dayton, Kentucky 72 years ago to Jesse and Nina Ann Shouse.

She may be remembered as a dispatcher for a limousine service. Babe enjoyed vacationing at Daytona Beach and sitting on the porch visiting with her family and friends. Her most precious gift was the love she shared with her family.

Left with their memories are her daughters Jamie Lynne (Ken Keiser) Holleman and Norma Anne (Kenneth) Iles, sisters Norma Jean Hamilton and Carol Ann (Dan) Duell, her brother James “Sonny” Shouse, grand- daughter Jessica Rae Holleman and many, many friends.

Family and friends are invited to remember Babe’s life at a Gathering of Friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Alliance Funeral Home and Cremation Center from 11 AM-2:00 PM. A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 PM. Her great nephew Tommy Woods will be officiating the service. Her family honored her wishes to be cremated.