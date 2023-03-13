Obituaries » Mildred A. Fangman

Burial Date: March 19, 2023 St. John Church 627 Pike Street Covington, KY 41011 March 19, 4:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 77 times















Mildred “Millie” Agnes Fangman (nee Rauen), 89 years of age, passed away

peacefully on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Charter Senior Living with her loving

family by her side. Millie was the loving wife of the late Leonard “Skip” Fangman

(2016). She was the loving mother of Jeff Fangman (Lisa), Jane Berger Moore,

Lisa Willmes, Douglas Fangman (Tonya), Daniel Fangman (Michelle), Timothy

Fangman (Jessica) and the late Michael Fangman (2002). Loving grandma of

twenty grandchildren, and great grandma to thirty-one great grandchildren.

Millie loved Park Hills, Ky so much that she was known as “Mrs. Park Hills”. She

had a vision for Trolly Park across the street from her house and the entry to Park

Hills. She thought it would be great place for children to play, so with hard work,

fundraising and persistence, she made it happen. She was also active in the Park

Hills Civic Club, planning events, fundraisers and greeting new residents with a

Welcome basket that she put together herself from businesses in the city. Millie

founded the garden club of Park Hills, The Avant Gardners, and spearheaded the

growth of the club by organizing Garden Tours and Home Tours. She also worked

to establish Luminary Night and formed the Village Green Committee which

beautified the city’s public spaces. She also was a big supporter of Redwood

School and participated in the Cotton Follies, and the Cotton Balls to raise money

for the school. She had many friends that she vacationed with and will miss her

greatly, especially her “Lunch Bunch”. She was a member of St Henry’s choir and

then St Agnes’ choir for 47 years under the direction of her husband, Skip. She

had a beautiful soprano voice.

Visitation will be from 2:00pm until 4:00pm Sunday, March 19, 2023 at St. John

Church, Covington. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 4:30 pm. Internment will

be at St. John Cemetery, Ft Mitchell on Monday, March 20, 2023. Middendorf

Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. The family has asked

for Memorial donations instead of flowers be sent to: Redwood 71 Orphanage

Road, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017, or Diocesan Catholic Children’s Home 75 Orphanage

Road, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017, or Hospice of the Bluegrass 7388 Turfway Road,

Florence, KY 41042.