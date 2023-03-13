Obituaries » Mildred A. Fangman
Mildred A. Fangman
March 13, 2023
Mildred “Millie” Agnes Fangman (nee Rauen), 89 years of age, passed away
peacefully on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Charter Senior Living with her loving
family by her side. Millie was the loving wife of the late Leonard “Skip” Fangman
(2016). She was the loving mother of Jeff Fangman (Lisa), Jane Berger Moore,
Lisa Willmes, Douglas Fangman (Tonya), Daniel Fangman (Michelle), Timothy
Fangman (Jessica) and the late Michael Fangman (2002). Loving grandma of
twenty grandchildren, and great grandma to thirty-one great grandchildren.
Millie loved Park Hills, Ky so much that she was known as “Mrs. Park Hills”. She
had a vision for Trolly Park across the street from her house and the entry to Park
Hills. She thought it would be great place for children to play, so with hard work,
fundraising and persistence, she made it happen. She was also active in the Park
Hills Civic Club, planning events, fundraisers and greeting new residents with a
Welcome basket that she put together herself from businesses in the city. Millie
founded the garden club of Park Hills, The Avant Gardners, and spearheaded the
growth of the club by organizing Garden Tours and Home Tours. She also worked
to establish Luminary Night and formed the Village Green Committee which
beautified the city’s public spaces. She also was a big supporter of Redwood
School and participated in the Cotton Follies, and the Cotton Balls to raise money
for the school. She had many friends that she vacationed with and will miss her
greatly, especially her “Lunch Bunch”. She was a member of St Henry’s choir and
then St Agnes’ choir for 47 years under the direction of her husband, Skip. She
had a beautiful soprano voice.
Visitation will be from 2:00pm until 4:00pm Sunday, March 19, 2023 at St. John
Church, Covington. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 4:30 pm. Internment will
be at St. John Cemetery, Ft Mitchell on Monday, March 20, 2023. Middendorf
Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. The family has asked
for Memorial donations instead of flowers be sent to: Redwood 71 Orphanage
Road, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017, or Diocesan Catholic Children’s Home 75 Orphanage
Road, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017, or Hospice of the Bluegrass 7388 Turfway Road,
Florence, KY 41042.