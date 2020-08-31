Obituaries » Mike Riley

Mike “Doc” Riley, 68, of Newport, passed away on August 31, 2020 at Encompass Health Care in Edgewood , KY. Mike served as a Combat Medic with the 23rd Infantry Division “Americal”, 1st Battalion, 46th Infantry Regiment, as a member of the US Army during the Vietnam War, where he received a Bronze Star among other medals. He was a Mover with Kentucky Furniture in Newport for many years and was an avid fan of true crime story documentaries and military history. Mike is survived by his wife, Barbara (Mays) Riley, his son, Michael J. Riley, his daughter, Lisa (Daniel) Smith, his brother, King “Duke” Darnell, and his sisters, Linda White, Robin Harmison, Sharon Webber, Deena Cropper, and Dani Darnell, as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 835 York Street, Newport, KY, Military Honors will follow at 11:00 am. Due to Covid-19, social distancing and masks are required.