Obituaries » Mike Jansen

Burial Date: November 15, 2021 Linnemann Funeral Home Erlanger 30 Commonwealth Avenue Erlanger, KY 41018 Nov. 15, 2 p.m.

Mike Jansen, 65, of Independence, KY, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY surrounded by loved ones. Mike wore many hats and was the best husband, father, brother and friend, but there was no hat he wore better than PAPA! Mike loved, adored and found pure joy from his 3 grandsons Cole, Cayden & Carson Snelling. Since becoming a quadriplegic in 2013 due to a work accident, he fought harder for every breath than most can conceive so that he could watch them grow. In addition to his grandsons, he is survived by his loving wife of nearly 46 years, Pam Jansen and their daughter, Jackie (Shawn) Snelling along with his sisters, Pat Langford, Carla Clouse and Gail (Michael) Denlinger, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Tony in 2006, brother-in-law, Bill Clouse in 2007 and brother, Billy in 2011. Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at Linnemann Funeral Home, Erlanger, KY from 11am to 2pm with funeral services to follow at 2pm at the funeral home.