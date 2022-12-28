Obituaries » Mickey L. Isaacs

Burial Date: January 4, 2023 Taylor Mill Penecostal Church 5336 Taylor Mill Rd Taylor Mill, KY 41015 Jan 4, 1 - 2 p.m.

65, of Independence, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Mickey was a member of the Taylor Mill Pentecostal Church for over 32 years. He was the owner and operator of Isaacs Construction Company and in his spare time he enjoyed playing golf and spoiling his grandchildren. Mickey was a devoted husband of 42 years, loving father, grandfather and uncle. He was a selfless man of God whose generosity was felt by many. Mickey is survived by his wife Karen Isaacs; children Nathan Isaacs, Alane Isaacs, Leslie Schell (Jay), Michael Isaacs (Heather) and Anthony Isaacs (Jamie Schneider); grandchildren Isaac, Ethan, Eloise, Emmy, Abram, Ella, Violet and Wyatt; siblings Junior Isaacs, Gary Isaacs, Frank Isaacs, Virginia Maness, Margie Isaacs and Mary Kay Brackett; many extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Ella Jane and Alson Isaacs and his sister Patricia Lepreicht. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Taylor Mill Pentecostal Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Funeral Home. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Isaacs family.