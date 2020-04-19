Obituaries » Michelle P. Hughes Cummins

Michelle (Shelly) Paulette Cummins Hughes passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. Shelly is preceded in death by her dad, Paul Cummins. She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Hughes; son, Matthew Cummins (Lydia); daughter, Lindsey Antrobus; her beloved and cherished grandchildren, Coy and Eve; mother, Linda (Richard) McKinley; her sister, Julie (Jeff) Gamble; and her grandmother, Naomi Bowen. In keeping Shelly’s wishes, no formal services will be held but we will always remember her generous nature, sweet heart, and warm smile until we meet her again.