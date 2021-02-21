Obituaries » Michelle Morrison

Michelle Morrison, age 46, of Erlanger, KY departed this earthly realm peacefully Sunday February 21, 2021 at home in the loving care of family.

Michelle was born the daughter of Greg T. Christian and Linda Grout (nee Goebel).

She was a life-long Christian and most recently attended Seven Hills Church. Michelle loved spoiling her dog, Baby and playing with her first-born grandson Tobias. More than anything though, Michelle cherished her family and the precious time she was able to spend with them.

Michelle was preceded in death by her father.

Those left to carry on her legacy and light are her children Taylor Schnieders (Brad) and Curtis Morrison (Maria); her mother Linda Grout; step-father Gary Grout; siblings Greg Christian II, Mike Grout (Kayla); beloved grandson Tobias Morrison; along with numerous nieces and nephews.