Burial Date: April 12, 2023 St. Paul Church 7301 Dixie Highway Florence, KY 41042 April 12, 11 a.m.

Michele Ann Gallagher passed peacefully early morning on April 7, 2023, after a long battle with mental illness. She was 66 years old. Born in Covington, Kentucky on July 20, 1956. Michele graduated from Notre Dame Academy. Michele married her high school sweet heart Barry C. Reibling on September 9, 1978. Michele enjoyed making pottery, painting, & planning her dream kitchen. Yellow with sunflowers. She loved horses and had a horse growing up on a huge acre farm with cows. She loved food especially the stuff she couldn’t have due to her diabetes like carrot cake, fried chicken, chicken alfredo. She was a faithful Catholic and loved going to service. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her family…..her daughters; Jennifer & Jessica, her sister MaryEllen, her grandchildren Jaylin, Troy, & Rosalie. She is preceded in death by her Mother Rosalind Pulskamp & father Robert Gallagher. Her sisters Patricia O’Hara & Rosalind Schneider. It would be wrong to say that Michele lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined & always in the warmest spirit. When anyone else would have broken, Michele stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Michele. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn’t mean she lost her fight. We want to Thank the staff at CareCore at Lakeridge Nursing Home in Colerain, Ohio for caring for our mother Ken, Christy, & Cathy. Her aide, STNA Tonya Jackson-Thomas who stayed by her side to the end of her hour, I cannot Thank you enough for caring for our mom. You truly cared for her & not just because it was your job. Michele’s daughters, Jessica & Jennifer Reibling invite you to join them for a memorial visitation at Stith Funeral Home on Wednesday April 12, 2023 at 9-10am followed by Catholic Mass at St. Paul Catholic at 11 am. All are welcome. Burial will be in Mother of God Cemetery, Covington.