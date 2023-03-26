Obituaries » Michele R. Sturgil

Burial Date: March 31, 2023 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd. Covington, KY 41015 March 31, 2 - 3 p.m.

Michele Ruth Sturgil, 81, of Cold Spring, KY, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023. She was born January 21, 1942, in Dayton, KY, the daughter of the late Howard and Irma Storn. Michele graduated from Campbell County High School and attended the Jewish Hospital School of Nursing in Cincinnati Ohio, receiving the Registered Nurse (RN) degree. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sturgil, Sr., and her sister, Patricia Adams. She is survived by her two daughters, Tricia Torline and Amber (Bryan) Lambert, her granddaughter, Samantha Lambert, and her niece, Shelby Whitis, and nephew, Ryan Adams. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 PM at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Floral Hills is honored to serve Michele’s family.