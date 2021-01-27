Obituaries » Michael Widener

Burial Date: February 5, 2021

Michael Widener, 37 of Newport, KY passed away on January 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by Grandparents, Laura & Palmer Shell and Charles Widener. He is survived by his Daughter, Taylor Sexton; Mother, Patricia Shell; Sisters, Chanta Shields, Crystal Shell, Azaria Shell and Jamie Robbins; Grandmother, Irene Widener; 14 nieces and nephews and 1 great niece. A visitation will take place on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 11 am until the Service at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.