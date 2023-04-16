Obituaries » Michael W. Parker

Burial Date: April 28, 2023 Fares J. Radel Funeral Homes and Crematory 5950 Kellogg Ave. (at I-275) Cincinnati, Ohio 45230 April 28, 5:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 228 times















Michael William Parker, age 76, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on December 23, 1946, in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late William and Marjory Parker. Mike attended Western Hills High School and graduated in 1965. He married Barbara Luginbuhl Parker on August 11, 1986, in Manteo, North Carolina. Mike was self-employed as a Real Estate Appraiser for over 40 years. He loved his work and continued to work up to his passing. In Mike’s spare time, he enjoyed golfing, boating, and spending beach time at his home in Florida. He is survived by his wife Barbara Parker; brother William Parker (Gayla); children Matthew Parker (Emily), Andrew Parker, Heidi Burdsall, and Ryan Parker (Megan); grandchildren Timothy Keeton, Abigail Parker, William Parker, Samuel Parker, Sofia Parker, Aubrey Burdsall, Isabel Burdsall and Grey Parker; and many nieces and nephews.

A gathering will be held on April 28, 2023, from 4:00 to 5:30 pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Homes and Crematory, 5950 Kellogg Ave. (at I-275), Cincinnati, Ohio 45230, with memorial services following at 5:30pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Hospice of Cincinnati or the Lung Cancer Research Foundation.