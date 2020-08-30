Obituaries » Michael W. Coyle

Burial Date: September 2, 2020 Highland Cemetery 2167 Dixie Hwy Ft. Mitchell, KY Sept. 2, 2 - 3 p.m.

Michael Wayne Coyle (Mike), 53, of Erlanger, Ky, passed away Sunday, August 30th at 1:30am in Edgewood.

Visitation for immediate family is Wednesday, September 2nd 1:00pm-2:00pm at Don Catchen and Son Funeral Home, 3525 Dixie Hwy. Elsmere-Erlanger, Ky. 41018.

Graveside Service is 2:00pm till 3:00pm at Highland Cemetery, 2167 Dixie Hwy. Ft. Mitchell, Ky, 41017.

Don Catchen and Son will be handling the funeral arrangements.

Michael was born November 5, 1966 in Covington to Emma Jean Sidney and Lloyd Gean Coyle. He went to Holmes High School and graduated 1984.

Michael is survived by his mother Emma Jean Sidney, Rising Sun, Indiana. His father Lloyd Gene Coyle, Erlanger, Ky. His brother William E. Coyle (Heather), Park Hills, Ky. His sister Brandi Coyle-Claybern (Tom), Erlanger, Ky. His Nephew William Brice Landers, Crittenden, Ky. And his two nieces Brooklyn and Leilani.

He is preceded in death by his step mother Barbara J. Coyle, Erlanger, Ky.