Obituaries » Michael T. Pelley

Burial Date: July 3, 2020 Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home 1833 Petersburg Road Hebron, KY 41048 July 3, 2 p.m.

Michael “Pelley” Thomas Pelley, 33, of Hebron died unexpectedly Saturday morning, June 27, 2020.

Pelley was a supervisor for Costco, Florence, a graduate of Conner High School Class of 2005 where he played football, and a member of The Chive. He loved anything sports but especially the Cincinnati Bengals and the Florida Gators. Pelley was a Pee Wee Football Coach and he coached youth basketball.

Survivors include his parents, Missy and Mike Napier; sisters, Kari Napier, Carol (Hunter) Reed, Elizabeth (Matt) Smeal, Sheena (Jeremy) McKenzie and Peggy (Travis) Garland; brothers, Dwaine Pelley and James Napier; grandparents, Ed and Pat Pelley; 17 nieces and nephews; and one great nephew.

Visitation is Friday, July 3, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron. Funeral services to immediately follow at 2:00 pm. Interment will be in Sand Run Cemetery, Hebron.

Due to Covid-19 Restrictions, masks are recommended, and social distancing guidelines must be followed, and the attendance will be monitored and limited to 50% of the building’s capacity.