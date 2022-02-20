Obituaries » Michael T. Kennedy

Burial Date: March 2, 2022 GRAVESIDE SERVICE Wednesday March 2, 2022 2:00 PM Floral Hills Cemetery

Michael Thomas Kennedy, 72, of Newport, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022 at home. He was born January 12, 1950, in Cincinnati, Ohio. On March 2, 1968, he married Bonnie Saladin, who preceded him in death March 26, 2019. Mike was preceded in death by his grandson, Trevor Tiemann; parents Charles and Mary Kennedy and Mike is survived by his loving daughters, Lisa (Mark) Urz; Cindy Crail; Andrea (Michael) Belanger; grandchildren Sarah, Michael, Amber, Savanah, Thomas, Chris, Aaron, Carrie-Ann; and great grandchildren Sophia, Wyatt, Terry and Penelope; and his sisters, Carol Angel and Sandy McKeehan; numerous nieces and nephews as well as extended family and friends. He was also preceded in death by brothers James, Jack and Joseph Kennedy and sisters, Rosemary Tucker, Barbara Poe and Janice Wells. Military graveside services will be held 2PM Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Floral Hills Cemetery.