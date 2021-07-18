Obituaries » Michael T. Bruce

There are no services planned at this time.

Michael T. Bruce. Passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the age of 74 years. Michael is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sally S. Bruce and his sisters, Linda Wilkinson and Susan Moody, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Michael retired from Colgate Palmolive and then Remke Markets. There are no services planned at this time. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to the Kenton County Animal Shelter, 1020 Mary Laidley Rd. Covington, KY 41017.