Obituaries » Michael S. Price

Burial Date: October 26, 2021 Independence Cemetery 5358 Madison Pike Independence, KY Oct. 26, 1:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 32 times















Michael Scott Price of Columbus, age 72, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Ohio Health Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was born on August 27, 1949 in Covington, KY to the late Richard and Audrey Price. Michael retired from working in accounts receivable for NAPA Auto Parts. He also served as a police officer in Ft. Wright, KY and for Kenton County. When he wasn’t working, Michael enjoyed going out and spending time with his friends, playing tennis, and bike riding. He loved to spend his time outdoors soaking up the sunshine- especially by the pool. He was a great cook and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. Michael truly was a remarkable person to be around and will be missed tremendously.

In addition to his parents, Michael is preceded in death by his brothers, Steven Price and Larry Price. Survived is his friend, Mark Letts; as well as many other friends, nieces, nephews, and other extended family members who will forever cherish his memory.

A graveside service honoring Michael’s life will be held on Tuesday October 26, 2021 at 1:30 PM at Independence Cemetery, 5358 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. To share a memory or to leave an online condolence please visit the tribute wall tab above.